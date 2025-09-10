Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Has $841,000 Stock Holdings in MainStreet Bank $MNSB

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp reduced its position in MainStreet Bank (NASDAQ:MNSB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in MainStreet Bank were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MainStreet Bank by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 336,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MainStreet Bank by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of MainStreet Bank by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MainStreet Bank by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStreet Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MainStreet Bank alerts:

MainStreet Bank Stock Performance

MNSB opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90. MainStreet Bank has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $168.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 0.61.

MainStreet Bank Announces Dividend

MainStreet Bank ( NASDAQ:MNSB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. MainStreet Bank had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $19.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. On average, analysts expect that MainStreet Bank will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. MainStreet Bank’s payout ratio is -27.40%.

MainStreet Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MainStreet Bank (NASDAQ:MNSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.