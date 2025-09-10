Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Acquires 6,961 Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. $AMTB

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the quarter. Amerant Bancorp makes up about 3.8% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.89% of Amerant Bancorp worth $7,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,590,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,395,000 after buying an additional 70,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,124,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,858,000 after purchasing an additional 28,322 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 563,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 11.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 533,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 54,274 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $8,806,000. 42.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of AMTB opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $879.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $26.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -180.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMTB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amerant Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

