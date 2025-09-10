Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 32,311 Shares of MetLife, Inc. $MET

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,311 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 23,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MetLife from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.

MetLife Trading Down 0.4%

MetLife stock opened at $79.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.47%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

