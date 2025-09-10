Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Incyte Corporation $INCY

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 92.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,736,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,356 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 581.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 813,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,236,000 after purchasing an additional 693,782 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 469.9% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 829,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,242,000 after purchasing an additional 684,171 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 56.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,398,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,658,000 after purchasing an additional 506,484 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter worth $29,683,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 14,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $1,023,763.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 97,466 shares in the company, valued at $6,673,497.02. This trade represents a 13.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $41,097.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,439.44. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,098 shares of company stock worth $3,836,196. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Incyte from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Incyte from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Incyte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Incyte from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Incyte from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Incyte

Incyte Price Performance

Incyte stock opened at $85.60 on Wednesday. Incyte Corporation has a one year low of $53.56 and a one year high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.86. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.75.

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.