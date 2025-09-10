Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,617 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 972.2% during the 1st quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $163.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $130.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.70. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $215.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Materials

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.