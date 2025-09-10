McAdam LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR

McAdam LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,369,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,605 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,570,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,732 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,106,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,846,000 after purchasing an additional 431,781 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,062,000 after purchasing an additional 114,050 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,324,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,721 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

