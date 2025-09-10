McAdam LLC Sells 627 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July $PJUL

McAdam LLC cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at $2,005,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

BATS:PJUL opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average is $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $938.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

