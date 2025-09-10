McAdam LLC Sells 268 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF $QUS

McAdam LLC decreased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 132,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,405,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 291,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,601,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA QUS opened at $167.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.89 and its 200-day moving average is $159.15. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $137.58 and a 12-month high of $168.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.92.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

