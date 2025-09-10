McAdam LLC Sells 19,952 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA

McAdam LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 215,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,952 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDA. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 29,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 12,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

