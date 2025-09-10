McAdam LLC Sells 14,005 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

McAdam LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,005 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 351.6% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

SCHA stock opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

