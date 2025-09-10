McAdam LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

McAdam LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,379 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.