McAdam LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL

McAdam LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. McAdam LLC owned about 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $24,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average is $26.40. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $29.94.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.