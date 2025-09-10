McAdam LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG

McAdam LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 69,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $93.83 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.62 and a twelve month high of $101.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

