MBB Public Markets I LLC Takes $316,000 Position in Equity Residential $EQR

MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.46.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential stock opened at $66.63 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $59.41 and a 12-month high of $78.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $768.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.53%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.