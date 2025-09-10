MBB Public Markets I LLC Makes New Investment in Pentair plc $PNR

MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter worth $297,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 130,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after buying an additional 29,150 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Pentair by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 33,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 22,639 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Pentair by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 27,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its position in shares of Pentair by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 4,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pentair from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pentair from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Pentair from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $109.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.77. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $74.25 and a fifty-two week high of $111.80.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 14.86%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Pentair has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.160-1.20 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.