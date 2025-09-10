MBB Public Markets I LLC Invests $313,000 in Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN

MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,284 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,139 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEN stock opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $26.08.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 3.73%.Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 250.98%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEN. TD Cowen upgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Zacks Research cut Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $23.58.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

