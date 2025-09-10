MBB Public Markets I LLC Acquires New Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,140 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 139,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 222,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 299,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,498. This represents a 12.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.74.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.93%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

