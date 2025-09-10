Mayville Engineering (MEC) versus The Competition Financial Contrast

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Mayville Engineering to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mayville Engineering and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mayville Engineering 0 0 3 1 3.25 Mayville Engineering Competitors 48 528 1041 26 2.64

Mayville Engineering presently has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 43.82%. As a group, “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies have a potential upside of 11.28%. Given Mayville Engineering’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Mayville Engineering is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mayville Engineering has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mayville Engineering’s rivals have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

45.4% of Mayville Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Mayville Engineering shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mayville Engineering and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mayville Engineering $524.61 million $25.97 million 16.91 Mayville Engineering Competitors $8.29 billion $330.08 million 31.76

Mayville Engineering’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mayville Engineering. Mayville Engineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mayville Engineering and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mayville Engineering 3.41% 8.21% 4.52% Mayville Engineering Competitors 6.89% 30.78% 7.17%

Summary

Mayville Engineering rivals beat Mayville Engineering on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicles, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.