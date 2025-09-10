MaxCyte, Inc. $MXCT Shares Purchased by Mudita Advisors LLP

Mudita Advisors LLP increased its position in shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,328,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,034 shares during the period. MaxCyte accounts for approximately 4.6% of Mudita Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mudita Advisors LLP owned 3.13% of MaxCyte worth $9,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of MaxCyte by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in MaxCyte during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in MaxCyte during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in MaxCyte by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 68.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MaxCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of MaxCyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

MaxCyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MXCT opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $151.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.20. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 125.22%.The firm had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MaxCyte

In other MaxCyte news, Director Stanley C. Erck purchased 100,000 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 398,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,709.36. This represents a 33.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Brooke purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 150,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,633.91. This represents a 49.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 355,000 shares of company stock valued at $479,950 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Further Reading

