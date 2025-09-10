Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Performance

Shares of MLP opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Maui Land & Pineapple has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $25.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.61 million, a PE ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative return on equity of 45.87% and a negative net margin of 81.82%.The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maui Land & Pineapple

In related news, Director Stephen M. Case acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $42,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 11,933,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,757,725.55. This represents a 0.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 12,372 shares of company stock valued at $208,798 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 339.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 233.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 24.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

