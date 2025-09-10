Maplebear Inc. $CART Shares Sold by Voleon Capital Management LP

Voleon Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 85.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,827 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maplebear by 62.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,368,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,559 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the 1st quarter worth about $52,333,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,639,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Maplebear by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,575,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,645,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after buying an additional 987,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CART has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

Maplebear Price Performance

NASDAQ CART opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.04. Maplebear Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.56 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.55 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Maplebear’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Maplebear

In related news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 6,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,958,805 shares in the company, valued at $97,940,250. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Danker sold 10,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $490,006.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 470,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,954,675.80. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,971,102 shares of company stock valued at $237,536,372 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About Maplebear

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.