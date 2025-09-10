Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 3.34%.The firm had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Mama’s Creations Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAMA opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.42 million, a PE ratio of 85.92 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Mama’s Creations has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MAMA. Wall Street Zen cut Mama’s Creations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Mama’s Creations from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Mama’s Creations from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Mama’s Creations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mama’s Creations currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mama’s Creations

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mama’s Creations in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mama’s Creations in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mama’s Creations by 29.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Mama’s Creations Company Profile

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.

