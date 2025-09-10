Magnitude International (NASDAQ:MAGH) Shares Up 4.5% – Still a Buy?

Magnitude International Ltd (NASDAQ:MAGH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.16. 112,956 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 620,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Magnitude International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th.

Magnitude International Stock Up 4.5%

About Magnitude International

Our mission is to become one of the leading integrated one-stop electrical installation services provider in Singapore. Our emphasis is to add value to all stakeholders by ensuring that all buildings which we have serviced are safe, functional and energy efficient. We have over 12 years of experience in providing electrical installation services to customers in both the private and public sectors in Singapore.

