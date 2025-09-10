M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY) and Loews (NYSE:L) Financial Review

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) and Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of Loews shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Loews shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft and Loews”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft $65.83 billion 1.23 $6.15 billion $2.17 5.72 Loews $17.51 billion 1.14 $1.41 billion $6.29 15.25

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Loews. M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loews, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Loews pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Loews pays out 4.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loews has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft and Loews, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft 0 5 0 1 2.33 Loews 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft and Loews’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft 8.37% 15.88% 1.79% Loews 7.47% 7.43% 1.62%

Summary

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft beats Loews on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions, including agricultural risk, data analytics, infrastructure risk profiler, property insurance, retroactive reinsurance, insurance linked securities, location risk, risk transfer, and cyber, NatCatSERVICE for natural catastrophe loss database, REALYTIX ZERO, IMPROVEX, and cert2go, as well as consulting services for reinsurance, business advisory, portfolio performance and management, claims management, commercial motor, telematics, and electric vehicles. In addition, the company provides solutions for industry clients, such as IoT cover, earnings quality insurance protection, captive insurance and risk transfer, liability, weather risks, space and satellite insurance, solar and biomass insurance, wind insurance, digital asset, mining risks cover, construction projects covers and services, aviation insurance, power and utilities, industrial cyber insurance, risk suite, location risk intelligence, digital risks, PV warranty insurance, parametric, Insure AI, e-mobility, circular economy, liquidation damage cover, and natural catastrophes solutions. Further, it offers life, property-casualty, health, legal protection, and travel insurance products under the ERGO brand name; and insurance solutions for agriculture, captive, epidemic, cyber, and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1880 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About Loews

(Get Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages. It also provides loss-sensitive insurance programs; and warranty, risk management, information, and claims administration services. The company markets its insurance products and services through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters. In addition, the company is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and hydrocarbons through natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,455 miles of interconnected pipelines; 855 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; 14 underground storage fields with an aggregate gas capacity of approximately 199.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas; and eleven salt dome caverns and related brine infrastructure for providing brine supply services. Further, the company operates a chain of 25 hotels; and develops, manufactures, and markets a range of extrusion blow-molded and injection molded plastic containers for customers in the pharmaceutical, dairy, household chemicals, food/nutraceuticals, industrial/specialty chemicals, and water and beverage/juice industries, as well as manufactures commodity and differentiated plastic resins from recycled plastic materials. Loews Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

