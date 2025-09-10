Luda Technology Group (NYSE:LUD) Shares Up 28.7% – What’s Next?

Luda Technology Group (NYSE:LUD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 28.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $16.94. Approximately 83,882 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 47,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.
Luda Technology Group Stock Up 28.7%
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96.
About Luda Technology Group
We are a manufacturer and trader of stainless steel and carbon steel flanges and fittings products. Our history began with Luda HK which was incorporated in Hong Kong in 2004 and is principally engaged in the trading of steel flanges and fittings. In 2005, the Company’s business expanded further upstream when Luda PRC was set up to commence the manufacturing of flanges and fittings with self-owned factory in China.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Luda Technology Group
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Is Qualcomm Tesla’s Next Rival in Autonomous Driving?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Under-the-Radar Biotechs Under $5 That Could Soar 200%
- What is a SEC Filing?
- The Quiet Before the Catalyst: Vertical Aerospace’s Next Move
Receive News & Ratings for Luda Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luda Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.