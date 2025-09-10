Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Stock Position Raised by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $25,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $269.42 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,462.80. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,121 shares of company stock worth $13,003,146. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.13.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

