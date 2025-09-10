Logan Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Lamb Weston $LW

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,630 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 3,466.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

LW opened at $57.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $83.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.57.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 5.54%.The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 58.96%.

LW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

