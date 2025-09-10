Logan Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Breakwater Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG stock opened at $112.51 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $113.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

