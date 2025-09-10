Logan Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in PulteGroup by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PHM opened at $136.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.60. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.07 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.58%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on PulteGroup from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.46.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

