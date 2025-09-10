Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD Stock Holdings Decreased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:LAD opened at $345.04 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.32 and a 1 year high of $405.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $320.81 and a 200-day moving average of $313.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 2.39%.The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.52%.

Lithia Motors declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $383.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $378.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total value of $75,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,376 shares in the company, valued at $403,236.80. This trade represents a 15.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

