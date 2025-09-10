Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,002.69 ($13.56) and traded as high as GBX 1,007.10 ($13.62). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 1,000 ($13.53), with a volume of 148,354 shares changing hands.

Law Debenture Trading Up 0.4%

The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 782.78 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,002.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 945.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53.

Law Debenture (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The investment trust reported GBX 20.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Law Debenture had a net margin of 69.85% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

Law Debenture Company Profile

LawDeb is a rare proposition; an investment trust with an independent professional services business. Our goal is to achieve long term capital growth in real terms and steadily increasing income.

