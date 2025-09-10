Laqira Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $6.95 Million (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0784 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a market cap of $6.95 million and approximately $357.89 thousand worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Laqira Protocol

Laqira Protocol’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,623,954 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. The official message board for Laqira Protocol is blog.laqira.io. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Laqira Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Laqira Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

