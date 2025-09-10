KLA Corporation $KLAC Shares Sold by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of KLA by 4,100.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KLA from $916.00 to $928.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on KLA from $775.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $950.00 price target (up previously from $850.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $890.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total transaction of $34,768.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,164. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 13,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.50, for a total value of $12,090,654.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,128,418. The trade was a 33.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,605 shares of company stock worth $29,348,291. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock opened at $917.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $903.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $795.89. The stock has a market cap of $121.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. KLA Corporation has a 1-year low of $551.33 and a 1-year high of $959.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.85. KLA had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 112.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. KLA has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 7.760-9.300 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 25.01%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.