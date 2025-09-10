KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on September 30th

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of KIO stock opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $15.09.

Institutional Trading of KKR Income Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 47.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 13,992 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $7,389,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

