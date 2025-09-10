KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $137.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.10. The company has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.07.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

