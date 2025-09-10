Kestra Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Kestra Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 79.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Entegris by 6.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,074,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,414,000 after acquiring an additional 263,168 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Entegris by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 54,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Entegris by 210.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,930,000 after acquiring an additional 131,135 shares in the last quarter.
Insider Transactions at Entegris
In related news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 8,858 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $707,222.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 56,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,854.08. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 3,627 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $326,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 37,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,870. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Entegris Price Performance
Entegris stock opened at $81.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $117.88.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $792.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Entegris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.
Entegris Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.
Entegris Profile
Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).
