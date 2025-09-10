Kestra Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Kestra Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $280,226,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 21,024.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 550,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,148,000 after purchasing an additional 547,894 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,520,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,712,000 after purchasing an additional 367,853 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $78,759,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $59,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total transaction of $1,222,708.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,288.39. This represents a 25.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,859.74. This trade represents a 20.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB stock opened at $195.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.40 and a 12-month high of $239.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.18.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. Analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $228.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.46.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

