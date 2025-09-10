Kestra Investment Management LLC Invests $140,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $138.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

