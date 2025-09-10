Kestra Investment Management LLC Increases Position in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 23,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 211,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,429,000 after buying an additional 23,809 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Cfra Research upgraded shares of American International Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of American International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG stock opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $88.07. The company has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.57 and a 200 day moving average of $82.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

