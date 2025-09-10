Kestra Investment Management LLC Has $106,000 Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. $MUSA

Kestra Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MUSA shares. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $520.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.29.

Murphy USA Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:MUSA opened at $390.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $397.38 and its 200-day moving average is $435.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.23 and a 52 week high of $561.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 64.63%. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 8.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Malynda K. West sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.22, for a total value of $717,982.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 117,389 shares in the company, valued at $45,337,979.58. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $367.01 per share, with a total value of $1,835,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 389,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,830,015.72. The trade was a 1.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

