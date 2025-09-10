Kestra Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 646 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $1,597,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 54,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,261,325.36. This trade represents a 14.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total value of $8,829,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 737,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,015,742.72. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,189,806 shares of company stock worth $30,046,627 and have sold 16,850,134 shares worth $131,641,986. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Blackstone from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Saturday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of BX stock opened at $173.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.77. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 110.75%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.