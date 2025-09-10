Kestra Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Spire Inc. $SR

Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SR. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Spire during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in Spire by 2,648.0% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Spire by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Spire by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SR shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 price target on Spire and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Spire from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Spire in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.
Spire Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SR opened at $75.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.41.
Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 11.56%.The business had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Spire has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Spire Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.82%.
Spire Company Profile
Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.
