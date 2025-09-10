Kestra Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Spire Inc. $SR

Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SR. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Spire during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in Spire by 2,648.0% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Spire by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Spire by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SR shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 price target on Spire and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Spire from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Spire in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

Spire Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $75.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.41.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 11.56%.The business had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Spire has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.82%.

Spire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.