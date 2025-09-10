Kestra Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. $GPI

Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,275,000 after acquiring an additional 16,191 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,069,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 7,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.34, for a total transaction of $3,285,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,939,731.78. The trade was a 7.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Mizell sold 525 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $219,439.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343.84. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 0.5%

GPI opened at $474.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.33 and a 12 month high of $490.09.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $11.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.31 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 2.18%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Articles

