Kestra Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1,537.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 129.2% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $273.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $291.69. The company has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.72.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Benchmark lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $289.00 target price (up previously from $279.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.