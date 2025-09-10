Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Kerry Group PLC (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.20 and traded as low as $92.97. Kerry Group shares last traded at $93.07, with a volume of 9,263 shares.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Kerry Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

