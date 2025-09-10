Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Kerry Group PLC (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.20 and traded as low as $92.97. Kerry Group shares last traded at $93.07, with a volume of 9,263 shares.
Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Kerry Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.
Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.
