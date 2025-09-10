Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.2% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 578.7% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 23,025 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 78,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 23,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridiem Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,884,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.5%

TSM stock opened at $250.84 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $254.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The business had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

