JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $JPSE Shares Purchased by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 645,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,157,000 after purchasing an additional 30,870 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 461,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPSE opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.84. The company has a market capitalization of $513.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

