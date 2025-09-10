Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 67,078 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67,078 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 14,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $248.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.91 and its 200-day moving average is $220.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.09 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $258.13.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $3,078,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,570. The trade was a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,115 shares of company stock worth $9,529,113. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.53.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

