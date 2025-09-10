Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 30,835 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,263 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 30,835 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Adobe by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,525 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 99,319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $1,050,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 118.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 514,343 shares of the software company’s stock worth $197,266,000 after acquiring an additional 279,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Melius cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.74.

Adobe Trading Down 1.3%

ADBE stock opened at $354.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.04 and a 12-month high of $587.75. The stock has a market cap of $150.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $359.07 and its 200 day moving average is $381.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

