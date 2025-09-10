Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 18,550 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,550 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 430.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 66,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $190.56 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $163.33 and a 1 year high of $251.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.33.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.28. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 74.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.44.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $165,954.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,398.90. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $213,643.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at $881,077.23. This trade represents a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

